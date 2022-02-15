Who Bakes Up The Best Pizza in Central Minnesota? [POLL]
Let's all chime in and let the world know who in Central Minnesota we think has the best pizza.
Central Minnesota is blessed with several great places to grab a slice or whole pizza, and each has passionate fans singing their praises. Whether you prefer sausage or pepperoni, onions or peppers, thin crust or deep dish -- you can find it all in Central Minnesota
We're familiar with Chicago, New York, and Detroit style pizza, but did you know that 'Minnesota Style' pizza is a thing? A story in the St. Paul Pioneer Press described it as:
A thin crust, square cut, loads of toppings cheese and a spicy “passive-aggressive” sauce.
I dialed up Yelp to see what their reviewers had to say on the topic. Here's where you get the best pizza according to them:
- Jet's Pizza
- Zeppole Pizza
- Polito's
- House of Pizza
- Pizza Man
- Jules' Bistro
- Waldo's Pizza
- Jimmy's Pizza
- Toppers Pizza
- Gary's Pizza
It's amazing to me that I've been to so many of these places, but have never tried pizza at Jules' or Pizza Man. I've never met a pizza I didn't like (unless you put pineapple on it), but Gary's and the Green Mill are among my favorites.
8 Fast Food Chains That Should Come to St. Cloud
10 Hilarious Bad Google Reviews of Central MN Landmarks