AWESOME: Will Minnesotans Order Pizza…By the Yard?
Remember "Fruit by the Foot"? It's allegedly still around, but remember it? Little Caesars Pizza is trying to top Fruit by the Foot with:
Pizza by the Yard
Little Caesars is Testing Pizza! Pizza! by the Yard
What a time to be alive. Someday we'll stop ordering a large pizza, and instead order "two yards of pizza".
Little Caesars is testing their reinvention of the pizza wheel in Virginia and North Carolina. If it's a hit, they'll expand (like our waistlines) nationwide.
The "Pizza! Pizza! By the Yard" is a Detroit-style deep dish pizza (the goodest deep dish style, in my correct opinion) stretched out to 36 inches (my Crosby math has that equaling both 3 feet AND 1 yard) with eight slices of pepperoni pizza and eight slices of 3 Meat Treat pizza.
They're cheating, though.
Instead of a single gloriously cumbersome box, the Pizza! Pizza! By the Yard is served in two boxes.
Personally, I'm a fan of Little Caesars pizza. I'm a fan of a lot of pizza (even pineapple on pizza). I hope Minnesota gets the Pizza! Pizza! By the Yard so that I can devour an entire yard of pizza for my last meal.
It won't be my last meal because of crimes; it'll be my final meal because I JUST ATE AN ENTIRE YARD OF PIZZA THE HUMAN BODY IS NOT MEANT TO CONSUME AN ENTIRE YARD OF PIZZA.
What a great way to go, though. What do I want on my Tombstone? Pepperoni, jalapenos, garlic, green and red peppers, and - of course - a gross amount of black pepper.
Glorious.
You Should Never Put These Foods in the Refrigerator
15 Items People Shoplift The Most From Target Stores
Gallery Credit: Sydney Ducharme