Which New Foods Will Debut At The 2023 Minnesota State Fair?

The Fourth of July has come and gone, which means we are nearing 'fair season' in Minnesota. While there are several great county fairs in the area, they are really just the warm up act for the daddy of them all, the Minnesota State Fair.

This year's Fair is set to run from Thursday, August 24th through Monday, September 4th. Mid-July is when we typically see the rollout of all the delicious, outrageous, decadent and unique foods (many on a stick) that fairgoers crave during the Great Minnesota Get Together.

While we wait, let's take a look back at the foods from 2022, compiled last year by Abbey.

Pickle Pizza - Rick's Pizza

Hand-tossed homemade pizza dough topped with homemade specialty dill ranch sauce, fresh mozzarella and crunchy dill pickles, and finished with dill weed seasoning. (New Vendor)

Sweet Potato Poutine - The Blue Barn

Sweet potato waffle fries topped with cheese curds, Beyond chorizo sausage, turmeric gravy, pico de gallo and fresh cilantro. (Vegetarian)

Tandoor-Fired Jerk Chicken Mini’zza - West Indies Soul Food

White chicken meat, bell pepper, onion medley, whole milk mozzarella cheese, West Indies Soul Food’s signature Jamaican Jerk Sauce and Pizza Karma’s Tikka Sauce on a mini crust.

Tirokroketes - Dino's Gyros

Mix of spicy feta, cream cheese and mozzarella blended with Dino’s Greek seasoning, then rolled in a gluten-free panko, deep-fried and sprinkled with lemon juice, Parmesan cheese and Dino’s seasoning. (Gluten-free, vegetarian)

Tot Dog - Lulu's Public House

All-beef hot dog dipped in corn dog batter, rolled in a mixture of minced tater tots, cheddar cheese and onions, then deep-fried.

New Minnesota State Fair Food for 2022