Which Is More Important to Protect: Environment or Economy

NEW YORK MILLS (WJON News) -- Which is more important to protect: the environment or the economy?

That will be the topic of debate for the 30th annual Great American Think-Off next month in New York Mills.

The discussion will be held in the middle school auditorium on Saturday, June 10th at 7:00 p.m.

The four finalists on the stage include Gretchen Mayer of Mansfield, South Dakota and Douglas McClain of Fergus Falls who will argue that the environment is more important to protect, and Allen Taylor of Colorado Springs and Timur Usenov of Maple Grove who will argue that protecting the economy is more important.

Tickets are $12 for adults in advance and $5 for students. It will also be live-streamed on YouTube.

Get our free mobile app

The Think-Off weekend in New York Mills kicks off on Friday, June 9th with a Historic Downtown Walking Tour and live music outdoors.

READ RELATED ARTICLES