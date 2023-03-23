Where’s Spring? Winter Hanging On Through March

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- We're on track to go the entire month of March with no 50-degree days in St. Cloud.

The National Weather Service says the last time that happened was five years ago in 2018.

The warmest day we've had this month so far was 41 degrees on the 15th - it is the only day this month when we've even been in the 40s.

The coldest day has been St. Patrick's Day when the high was 13 degrees.

All of the other days in March have had highs in the 20s and 30s.

The long-range forecast is calling for highs to be primarily in the 30s all next week.

The normal high for St. Cloud for this time of the year is 42.

In March 2022 we had one 60-degree day and two days with highs in the 50s.

The main reason for the cold temperatures lingering longer this year is the deep snowpack. This has been the 4th snowiest season on record so far for St. Cloud.

The weather experts are hoping the snowpack in Minnesota doesn't melt too fast this spring. Assistant State Climatologist Pete Boulay says these are ideal conditions with highs in the 30s and low 40s and overnight temperatures below freezing.

