Where to Catch This Weekend in Central MN

The weather often dictates when and where to catch fish. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON. He says with the lack of snow on the ice he's finding fish along weed lines. Schmitt explains light is penetrating the ice and there is a lot of green weeds on many area lakes. Fish are looking for cover and during day light hours Schmitt says he's finding them there. He says he caught bass, panfish, and pike in the shallows and moved off onto 12-15 feet of water and found good sized crappies and blue gills near the weed lines in the middle of the day.

Get our free mobile app

Schmitt says fishing slowed down the last couple of weeks with the extreme cold weather but is picking up. He says the stretch of warmer weather is already turning into more activity. Schmitt indicates the warmer weather isn't going to adversely affect the ice depths and believes fishing on a bucket might be the way to go Thursday and Friday. He says beware of heaves and cracks on the ice.

A problem that has come up recently is ice house theft where some houses were broken into and one was stolen on Grand Lake in Rockville. He says this is unfortunate but suggests always locking your house and/or taking your valuable stuff out of there when you leave.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Glen Schmitt, it is available below.