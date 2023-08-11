Where Does Minnesota Fall? Least & Most Healthy Of States
Apparently, I've lived in the most healthy and least healthy states there are to live in. I'm sure I've brought some of my learned bad behavior with me to this healthy state of Minnesota, but I'm actually shocked that with the love of cheese and fast food, our state is among the most healthy. I still love fried zucchini, fried green tomatoes, and soup beans and cornbread on occasion...oh yeah. and I still love Mamaw's homemade sweet tea. Here's how everything panned out.
THE LEAST HEALTHY STATES
A poll conducted by lighthousedentalcentre.com, found the following were the LEAST HEALTHY states:
46. Mississippi
47. Alabama
48. Louisianna
49. Kentucky
50. West Virginia
THE MOST HEALTHY STATES
On the other hand, the states that came out on top of the pole included:
5. Utah
4. New Hampshire
3. Vermont
2. Hawaii
1. Colorado
ROUNDING OUT THE TOP 10 HEALTHIEST STATES
Where does Minnesota fall? Luckily, we are pretty close to the top at number 8. Rounding out the top 10 for most healthy:
6. Massachusetts
7. Connecticut
8. Minnesota
9. Washington
10. California
What is the big difference between the healthiest versus the least healthy? The study based its findings on things like air quality, obesity, physical activity, health conditions like high cholesterol, cancer, coronary heart disease, sleeping, drinking, food eating patterns, smoking, and the percentage of adults with no tooth loss.
THE BOTTOM
West Virginia has poor air quality and a high obesity rate. Many people in this state have a high percentage of smoking and binge drinking, poor diets, high cholesterol, cancer, depression, heart disease, and tooth loss.
THE TOP
On the opposite end, Colorado only has about 20% of adults that don't engage in physical activities, which helps keep their obesity rate low. The state does have a large percentage of people that get less than 7 hours of sleep. Hawaii was a close second.
ROUNDING OUT THE TOP 10
Minnesota, despite its high obesity rate and a large percentage of smokers, the number of people with high cholesterol is among the lowest in the top 10. Go Minnesota!
You can find all the results by clicking HERE.