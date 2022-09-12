When Should You Wash Fresh Farm Eggs In Minnesota?

Over the weekend my wife and I spent some time with some long-time friends who live just north of the I-35 split, and they have been raising chickens for the last few years. While we were enjoying a crisp night next to a bonfire I had to ask them if they needed to wash the eggs they collected from the coop before putting them away in cartons. The answer I got was a quick no, and then they explained why washing your farm-fresh eggs, right after collecting them, isn't a good idea.

The website Homestead and Chill goes into some depth when talking about why you shouldn't wash farm-fresh eggs, as the hens have deposited a casing around the shell that makes it tough for bacteria to get inside the shell. This casing or membrane will last several weeks so you don't have to refrigerate or wash farm-fresh eggs until you are either ready to eat them, or if they become dirty in the process of collecting them.

When you need to wash your eggs, there isn't a whole lot to it. There is no need for bleach or vinegar, all you'll need is water, that isn't too hot or cold.

The Spruce, a website devoted to all things home, wrote about the best way to wash your eggs.

"Use water that is warmer than the egg's temperature. Keep it at medium warmth, not hot but not tepid. Avoid cold water entirely. Cold water can cause the pores in an eggshell to suck bacteria from the surface and into the egg where you don't want it. Never immerse or soak the eggs in water.

Wash the eggs under running water from the faucet or spray the eggs in washer flats or wire baskets with warm water. Let them sit and wipe dry with a dry paper towel one at a time. Place the clean eggs in another basket or flat."

If you've never had farm fresh eggs, you should give them a go, they are delicious.

