What’s Old Becomes New Again At This Incredible Central Minnesota Store

Have you visited the Modern Barnyard in St. Cloud, located at 7285 County Road 75? Even though the bridge is closed, there are super easy directions at the end of this story. If you'll follow my directions, which are also posted on their website, it will take you there with NO problem.

I haven't visited for a while and was just blown away with the incredible selection of unique home decor and furniture they have available; but more than that, it's the story behind the merchandise that's offered at this fantastic location.

MAKING OLD NEW AGAIN

Modern Barnyard is all about repurposing, restoring, and reimaging home decor and furniture pieces.

I was talking to Jim Beck, one of the owners of Modern Barnyard while I was there, and he was talking about the cost of blankets, pillows and throws, and the cost of some of the items he's seen in other stores.

BEAUTIFUL AFFORDABILITY!

I was blown away at the affordable prices on the furniture pieces, the decor, and the unbelievable paintings on the wall. Lets not forget the blankets, pillows and throws! Because they use repurposed materials in these items , they have much more affordable products, ranging anywhere from $20 up to $ 70, rather than over hundreds of dollars elsewhere, (in many cases). On top of that, because they are repurposed, they are incredibly beautiful and unique; each being a piece of art in and of itself.

WORKS OF ART

For people who love lake life, they have such beautiful selections of paintings, that are painted on repurposed wood like barns planks and more. Some of the paintings were even 3D! They were amazing to look at.

HOLIDAY DECORATING YOUR THING? MODERN BARNYARD HAS IT!

If you are the kind of person that loves to decorate for different holidays all throughout the year, Modern Barnyard has everything you could possibly think of! Easter, Valentine's Day, you name it. This is the place to be for cute, adorable and unique works at affordable prices.

SO MUCH TO SEE!

There is SO much to look at, now that they've expanded and added on another 6,000 square feet; there are hidden gems around every corner you turn.

DIRECTIONS ARE IMPORTANT RIGHT NOW!

Since the bridge is closed indefinitely, there is one GREAT way to get to Modern Barnyard, and if you follow the directions below, it's super easy to get there.

COMING FROM THE EAST

Take Veterans Drive West to County Road 134 and go left on County Road 134. Then, go to County Road 75 and take a left on County Road 75. Follow the signs and turn into the Modern Barnyard parking lot. Easy peasy!

COMING FROM THE WEST

Take County Road 75 to Modern Barnyard and turn left into the Modern Barnyard parking lot.

TAKE A SNEAK PEEK BELOW

Warning! Looking at the photos below may cause you to skip work, spend your paycheck and put a gigantic smile on your face! Enjoy the photos and thank you to Jim Beck for the amazing tour through Modern Barnyard!