What Was This Guy Thinking?! Skiing Behind A Car During A MN Blizzard?

I'm down for a good time, but I draw the line at danger. A Minnesota man caught this guy skiing behind a car in Shakopee during a snowstorm recently, and while it's funny to see, you should know that it's extremely dangerous.

Image Credit: Howard Bazinet via Facebook Image Credit: Howard Bazinet via Facebook loading...

Howard Bazinet took the photos recently and they've spread like wildfire on social media. The photos show a man skiing behind a Jeep in Shakopee, as they cross a normally busy intersection.

The two photos show the man as he enters the intersection being pulled, and then the next photo shows him about halfway through the intersection.

The act of being pulled on skis or on a tube by a car or truck isn't out of the ordinary after a snowstorm, but it's really dangerous and illegal, so don't do it!

169.46 HITCHING BEHIND VEHICLE. No person shall hitch a toboggan, hand sled, bicycle, or other similar device onto any motor vehicle or streetcar while being used on a highway.

It's not clear if the person skiing or the person pulling the skier was pulled over or got a ticket for having some 'fun' during a Minnesota snowstorm, but regardless of a ticket, be smart about your winter fun!

If you are looking for some winter fun, there is plenty of snow now at Powder Ridge, and I'm sure conditions up along the North Shore are still good for skiing, tubing, and snowboarding.

Be safe out there, and give our friends in the snow plow trucks plenty of room to work today.

