Snow Showers Today, Next Chance For Measurable Snow Comes Thursday

Well, we aren't entirely out of the woods yet, as in snow accumulation for the year. Today Central Minnesota can expect snow showers on and off throughout the day, but it won't add up to much in accumulation. The good news for us, we are going to see a calmer weather pattern for the next few days, the bad news, it looks like more snow, measurable snow, is on the way by the end of the week.

Before we get into the next blast of snow that is expected towards the end of the week, let's take a look at how much we got throughout Minnesota.

Looking ahead to this week Monday through Wednesday night we are going to see daily high temps between the high 20s (Monday) to the low 40s (Wednesday). Thursday is the day right now that meteorologists are looking at when the next round of snow will be here.

Image Credit: Paul Shea/TSM The Weather Channel via Weather.com

Models right now are predicting we will see 1-3" of snow Thursday day, and another 1-3" of snow Thursday night with the snow wrapping up Friday.

As we all by now know things can change with the forecast, it might move a day or two, but in general, meteorologists know that there will be the potential for precipitation falling towards the end of the week.

