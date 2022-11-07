I recently saw this video about a daylight carjacking caught on a home's security camera. It's just a reminder that you should always be paying attention to your surroundings!

Yesterday morning I was watching WCCO before football started and two of the guests were Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey and the new Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara. Both Frey and O'Hara talked about Operation Endeavor, a law enforcement operation that is currently in place to curb crime across the city, and how it seems to be working with double-digit reductions in various crime categories.

I guess they didn't see this video that was recently shared by CrimeWatchMpls on Twitter.

Both men in the video appear to be wearings masks to hide their faces, which might have been out of the ordinary a few years ago, but since COVID seeing people wearing masks while out and about isn't too strange anymore.

It's unclear if the woman was able to get her car back or if it is still missing, but one thing is for sure, she will probably be more alert about people and her surroundings the next time she exits her car.

It's really a shame that these are the times we are living in.

Behind the Scenes: A WJON News Series