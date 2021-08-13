Following the COVID-19 pandemic craziness, a 'new concept' Taco Bell is coming soon to Minnesota, and you gotta see it to believe it.

Border Brands, a Minnesota-based ownership group that owns hundreds of Taco Bell locations, teamed up with a couple of design companies to create the 'next concept' restaurant based on the things that they learned over the last year and a half.

In fact, it will be the first of its kind in the world, based here in Minnesota. No need to make a run for the border unless you're from Wisconsin, Iowa, or the Dakotas.

What do you call it? Taco Bell Defy, that's what. It's a two-story building with several drive through lanes (five in the first edition). The bulk of the lanes will be dedicated ti mobile order pick ups, but will also accommodate traditional drive-up orders, along with bike-up and walk-up customers.

According to the Taco Bell press release:

One of its most innovative Taco Bell restaurant designs yet, Taco Bell Defy is set to break ground in Brooklyn Park, Minnesota, later this month. With plans to open its doors to the public by summer 2022, the 3,000 square-foot, two-story model. The best part? The revolutionary pickup experience at the Defy restaurant is expected to be the fastest way ever to get Taco Bell – from cruising into any of its four lanes, to checking in, to grabbing your Taco Bell favorites – it's the frictionless future of Taco Bell.

Brooklyn Park's Taco Bell Defy is scheduled to break ground in August 2021 and open its doors to the public by summer 2022.

