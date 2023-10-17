Do you want to be a part of the decision as Taco Bell tries to decide on whether or not they introduce a new menu item? If you said yes, then you're in luck. Right now there is a new menu item on the menu for a short time as they try to gauge interest.

Admittedly I haven't been to a Taco Bell in many years. But, I was once somewhat of a regular and my favorite menu item of all time at Taco Bell was the Taco Pizza. So, when they brought that back it was a joyous occasion.

Since it's Taco Bell you'll obviously go to some sort of Mexican inspired food, right? It sounds less Mexican inspired than I would have thought. But there are some Mexican influences in it, so I guess it qualifies.

Photo by PJ Gal-Szabo on Unsplash Photo by PJ Gal-Szabo on Unsplash loading...

The Crispy Chicken Nuggets debuted in select Twin Cities locations last week. There is no word on how long this item will stay on the menu or exactly which locations they're available in. According to a report from WCCO - CBS News Minnesota:

The nuggets are made of all-white meat from chicken breast and marinated in spicy jalapeno buttermilk before being breaded and fried. They will be available in five or 10 counts and come with a choice of two sauces — the signature Bell sauce or jalapeno honey mustard.

Get our free mobile app

So apparently if Minnesota likes them, they would become available all over the country. But if we don't...well then we'll be the only ones that ever tried the Crispy Chicken Nugget.

Most common fast food chains in Minnesota Stacker compiled a list of the most common chain restaurants in Minnesota using data from the Friendly City Lab at Georgia Tech. Gallery Credit: Stacker