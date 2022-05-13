High Water Triggers No-Wake Zones

STEARNS COUNTY – Recent heavy rains have triggered a no-wake restriction on area lakes. Stearns County Sherriff Steve Soyka says ordinance 534 has been triggered on the following lakes:

Grass Lake

Clearwater Lake

Augusta Lake

Carolina Lake

Lake Maria

Lake Louisa.

Ordinance 534 places a no-wake restriction within 300 feet of shore.

In addition, an emergency no-wake zone has been posted for the following lakes:

Carnelian

Beaver

Two Rivers

The entire Sauk River Chain of Lakes in the Richmond and Cold Spring area.

The emergency zone restricts boating speeds and places a no-wake zone within 300 feet of the shore.

Sherriff Soyka says boaters should be aware of changing conditions and the possibility of submerged docks due to the high waters.