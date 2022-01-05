We’ve All Been Encouraged To Shop Local – Here’s Why

LOCAL BUSINESS OWNER SPREADS MESSAGE OF HOPE & LOVE

Wendy Hendricks and I grew up in the same town, and we shared similar interests at that time. I always remember Wendy as a person that had a smile on her face; she was a great listener, and really seemed to enjoy being with and around people.

It's not surprising to me that Wendy is still that person today. Wendy is a local business owner here in central Minnesota, of Hendricks Marketing and is also a Commercial Real Estate Agent at Agency North Real Estate in Sartell.

Wendy says that Covid almost broke her personally and professionally. She decided to go from feeling paralyzed in fear, to doing something about it. Wendy made it a goal of hers to spread the word about the importance of shopping local.

STOP SHOPPING AMAZON AND START SHOPPING LOCALLY

Wendy said, "Too many people are shopping Amazon and not leaving their homes. It's time to get out and start supporting our community so it continues to survive and thrive. Business owners put their heart and soul into their businesses, it is like a child to them! One of my favorite quotes is from Eleanor Roosevelt-'The future belongs to those who believe in the beauty of their dreams.' I relate to these business owners as I am one of them, and I understand the challenges of owning a business. My goal has been to spread a message of love and hope. I've only just begun, there is so much work to do."

VIDEOS FEATURING LOCAL BUSINESSES

So to support her fellow business owners, Wendy has teamed up with another local business owner Rick Anderson, Co-Owner of Anderson Hughs Productions/Visual Media. Together, they have been tirelessly producing videos to support local businesses as they need support now more than ever.

"I am an entrepreneur, it is hard-wired in my DNA. I have a deep passion for entrepreneurism and to support and encourage other entrepreneurs," Said Wendy.

The videos that you can watch here, feature those who have found a way to evolve, change and grow even during the past few difficult years. The videos share encouraging stories that hopefully will help other business owners find a way to keep pushing through and not give up on their business dreams.

I'll be interviewing Wendy and Rick today on "It Matters with Kelly Cordes" at 10:40 am. You can listen by streaming WJON or by tuning in to 95.3 FM or AM 1240.

LOCAL BUSINESSES HELP SANTA SAVE CHRISTMAS

Wendy Hendricks Commercial & Residential Realtor/Youtube

LOVE DOWNTOWN

Wendy Hendricks Commercial & Residential Realtor/Youtube

LOVE IS CONTAGIOUS

Wendy Hendricks Commercial & Residential Realtor/Youtube

COPPER PONY BUSINESS SPOTLIGHT

Wendy Hendricks Commercial & Residential Realtor/Youtube

BEAVER ISLAND SPOTLIGHT

Wendy Hendricks Commercial & Residential Realtor/Youtube

HOUR GLASS CLEANERS BUSINESS SPOTLIGHT

