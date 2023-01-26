Western Minnesota in Winter Weather Advisory Thursday Night

UNDATED (WJON News) -- The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the area just to the west and north of Stearns County.

The Advisory will be in effect from 8:00 p.m. Thursday through noon on Friday.

Snow and blowing snow are expected. Total snow accumulations of up to two inches.

Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.

Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.

The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.