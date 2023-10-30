4 Of Central MN’s Favorite Food Establishments As Voted by You!

There are a lot of different ratings for local restaurants, but it seems like the most important are the lists of favorite places that are actually voted on by you! Central Minnesotans have voted these 4 places as "The Best in Central MN". Have you been to them? If not, put them down on your 'must-try' list.

Every week on 98-1 Minnesota's New Country we look for some of the best food in Central Minnesota. It's called the "Food Fights" and it's a different food each week. You can vote Monday through Thursday. On Friday of each week we count all the votes and award one winning establishment as "The Best" in Central Minnesota.

Here's what you've voted as the best in this past month:

Week 1: Best Hamburger in Central MN

Goodfella's Bar and Grill

14351 78th St. NE

Foley, MN 56329

320-968-4197

Some of the establishments deserving of an honorary mention, according to your votes, were Dolsie's Lunch Box Grille in Downtown St. Cloud and Timber Valley Grille in Milaca.

Week 2: Best Donuts in Central MN

The Beck. Bakery

315 Main St. S

Sauk Center, MN 56378

320-352-2012

Central Minnesota loves their Donuts. This week of voting brought in the largest amount of different places. There are clearly lots of choices when it comes to donuts and The Beck was the favorite. Honorary mentions to Dutch Maid Bakery in Sauk Rapids and Little Falls Bakery in Little Falls.

Week 3: Best BBQ in Central MN

Up In Smoke BBQ

2848 2nd St. South

Suite 105

St. Cloud, MN 56301

320-777-2100

This one was super close! Honorary mentions to these establishments that garnered lots of votes as well. RM BBQ Beast Food Truck & Catering in St. Cloud and Just North of Memphis BBQ in Clearwater.

Week 4: Best French Fries in Central MN

Val's Rapidserv

628 East St. Germain St.

St. Cloud, MN 56304

320-251-5775

Val's opened in 1959 and they've been churning out delicious Hamburgers and Fries ever since. They are clearly a standout as they took in about 80 percent of the vote.

Want to vote in the Food Fights? The new Food Fight is announced every Monday at 3:30p and you can vote on Facebook through Thursday every week. Get your vote in and help recognize local establishments doing an incredible job! Or go to those Facebook posts to find new places to try!

Top 20 Minnesota Breweries From All Over the State Top breweries in the Minnesota ranked according to Brewery Stars with representation from all over the state Gallery Credit: Megan Zee