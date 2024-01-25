Weather Announcements Thursday, January 25th, 2024
UNDATED (WJON News) -- We have some weather-related announcements for Thursday, January 25th, 2024:
SCHOOLS (TWO HOURS LATE):
-- Eden Valley-Watkins (no AM pre-school)
-- Kimball (Cub program opens at 8:30 a.m.)
-- Paynesville (no morning pre-school)
If you have a weather announcement you can call our cancelations line at (320) 257-7191 and leave a message.
