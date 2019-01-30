Weather Announcements for Wednesday, January 30th, 2019
UNDATED -- We have some weather related announcements for Wednesday, January 30th, 2019:
SCHOOLS: CLOSED WEDNESDAY
-- Albany area
-- Athlos Academy in St. Cloud
-- Benton/Stearns Voyagers and New Frontiers Schools
-- Brainerd Public Schools
-- Dei Spring Academy - Cold Spring
-- Eden Valley-Watkins
-- Foley
-- Granite City Baptist Academy
-- Kimball Area
-- Holdingford
-- Little Falls School District
-- Northland Christian School and Northland Pre-School
-- Princeton
-- ROCORI
-- Sartell-St. Stephen
-- Sauk Rapids-Rice
-- St. Cloud School District
-- College of St. Benedict and St. John's University
-- St. Cloud State University
-- St. Cloud Technical and Community College
MISC:
-- American Legion Post 428 in Waite Park will be closed Wednesday
-- St. Cloud Hospital is canceling Recovery Plus evening programming Wednesday
-- Waite Park Senior Center closed Wednesday
-- Avon Township Planning Commission Meeting canceled for Wednesday.
-- The Stearns History Museum will be closed Wednesday.
-- Excel Dog Training has canceled all classes for Wednesday
-- Northcrest Kids Activity Center has canceled all gymnastics, dance and combination classes for Wednesday
-- The Sartell Community Center will be closing at 6:00 pm Wednesday.
-- Whitney Recreation Center will be closing at 6:00 p.m. Wednesday
-- Northway Academy will be closed through Wednesday
-- Sauk Rapids VFW Post 6992 canceling burger night and meat raffle for Wednesday.
-- St. Cloud Hospital Home Delivered Meals are canceled for Wednesday.
-- Boys and Girls Clubs of Central Minnesota will be closed Wednesday, this includes kidstop.
-- Benton County Historical Society Museum closed Wednesday.
-- East Side VFW Post 4847 canceling all Wednesday activities including chicken buffet and bargo.
-- The Lake George warming shelter will be closed Wednesday.
-- Julie's Canine all dog training classes K-12 are canceled for this week.
-- Tri-Cap will be closing all bus service Wednesday due to the weather conditions.
-- WACOSA in Waite Park -- First and second shifts are canceled Wednesday.
-- Great River Regional Library System will close all branches Wednesday.
-- All Sartell Senior Connection events and meetings for Wednesday and Thursday have been canceled.
CHURCH:
-- St. Mary's in Upsala, St. Edwards in Elmsdale and St. Francis of Assisi in St. Francis has canceled faith formation classes Wednesday.
-- Discovery Church has canceled all evening activities Wednesday
-- St. Lawrence Church in Duelm has canceled Faith Formation classes for Wednesday
-- Bethlehem Lutheran Church in St. Cloud has canceled all Wednesday activities, including worship
-- Northland Bible Baptist Church has canceled all activities Wednesday including AWANA.
-- Granite City Baptist Church's Wednesday service and peewee patch club.
-- Westwood Church has canceled all activities for Wednesday
-- Bible Study Fellowship in St. Cloud is canceled for Wednesday
-- Jubilee Worship Center in St. Cloud is canceling all Wednesday evening activities.
-- Rejoice Lutheran Church in Clearwater will be closed until noon Thursday.
-- The Diocese of St. Cloud will close their offices Wednesday.
-- Faith Formation classes at St. Marcus Church in Clear Lake are canceled for Wednesday.
-- Trinity Lutheran Church in Sauk Rapids has canceled all evening activities for Wednesday.
-- Junior Catechesis at Redeemer Lutheran Church canceled for Wednesday.
BUSINESSES:
-- Biolife Plasma Services will close at 5:00 p.m. Wednesday, and won't open until 8:00 a.m. Thursday.
-- Electrolux is canceling 2nd and 3rd shift production Wednesday. Maintenance Department 33 should report as usual. Production resumes with 1st shift Thursday.
-- Career Solutions and the CareerForce office closed Wednesday.
-- Great River Bowl and Partners Pub's league bowling is canceled for Wednesday, the alley is still open for general business.
-- Schuler Shoes in St. Cloud will be closing at 5:00 p.m. and will reopen at 9:30 a.m. Thursday.
-- The St. Augusta Legion is canceling burger night and is closing the kitchen. Meat raffle still on at 5:00 p.m. and the bar will close at 10:00 p.m.
-- CPAP Store in Sartell will be closing at noon Wednesday.
-- Spee Dee Delivery Service is closing operations for Wednesday.
-- Scheel's closing at 5:00 p.m. Wednesday
-- The Social Security Office in St. Cloud will be closed Wednesday. Will reopen Thursday at 10:00 a.m.
-- The Village Family Service Center in St. Cloud is closed Wednesday.
If you have a weather related announcement, call our cancellations line at (320) 257-7191 and leave a message.