Weather Announcements for Thursday, December 22nd, 2022

UNDATED (WJON News) -- We have some weather-related announcements for Thursday, December 22nd, 2022.

SCHOOLS (closed):

-- Benton Stearns Educational Program

-- Holdingford Area (e-learning)

-- Eden Valley-Watkins

-- Foley (e-learning)

-- Sartell-St. Stephen

-- ROCORI School is canceled. Thursday will be a flex learning day. Spartan Spot, Kidcare, and all evening activities are canceled.

-- Royalton

--Kimball Area Public Schools is canceled. There are no afternoon or evening activities.

-- Paynesville - K-12 will have an e-learning day, PAWS is closed.

MICS:

-- St. Cloud Social Security office is closed Thursday. However, they are still available by telephone and online.

-- Helping Hands Outreach Lunch and Learn canceled for Thursday.

-- Central MN Mental Health Center is closed Thursday. The detox, crisis phone lines, and locations remain available.

-- Clara's House is closed Thursday.

-- Sauk Rapids Government Center is closed Thursday and will reopen at 8:00 a.m. Friday.

-- Boys & Girls Clubs and KIDSTOP closed.

-- The St. Cloud Intergroup has canceled the Women’s Only A.A. Meeting on Thursday at 5:30 pm held at the Center for Family Peace

If you have a weather-related announcement, call our cancelations line at (320) 257-7191 and leave a message.