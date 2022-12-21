Weather Announcements for Thursday, December 22nd, 2022
UNDATED (WJON News) -- We have some weather-related announcements for Thursday, December 22nd, 2022.
SCHOOLS (closed):
-- Benton Stearns Educational Program
-- Holdingford Area (e-learning)
-- Eden Valley-Watkins
-- Foley (e-learning)
-- Sartell-St. Stephen
-- ROCORI School is canceled. Thursday will be a flex learning day. Spartan Spot, Kidcare, and all evening activities are canceled.
-- Royalton
--Kimball Area Public Schools is canceled. There are no afternoon or evening activities.
-- Paynesville - K-12 will have an e-learning day, PAWS is closed.
MICS:
-- St. Cloud Social Security office is closed Thursday. However, they are still available by telephone and online.
-- Helping Hands Outreach Lunch and Learn canceled for Thursday.
-- Central MN Mental Health Center is closed Thursday. The detox, crisis phone lines, and locations remain available.
-- Clara's House is closed Thursday.
-- Sauk Rapids Government Center is closed Thursday and will reopen at 8:00 a.m. Friday.
-- Boys & Girls Clubs and KIDSTOP closed.
-- The St. Cloud Intergroup has canceled the Women’s Only A.A. Meeting on Thursday at 5:30 pm held at the Center for Family Peace
If you have a weather-related announcement, call our cancelations line at (320) 257-7191 and leave a message.