Weather Announcements for Thursday, December 15, 2022

UNDATED (WJON News) -- We have some weather-related announcements for Thursday, December 15, 2022.

Schools 2-Hours Late:

-- St. Cloud Area School District - No Pre-School

-- Sauk Rapids-Rice -- No Pre-School

-- Sartell-St. Stephen - No Pre-School

-- Benton-Stearns Education programs - Pioneers, Voyagers, and New Frontiers

-- All Catholic Community Schools - No Pre-School

-- Prince of Peace Lutheran School in St. Cloud

-- Foley Public Schools

-- Princeton Public Schools - No Morning Pre-School - Tiger Club opens at 8:00 a.m.

Schools - E-Learning:

-- Royalton Public Schools - No in-person learning

Businesses:

-- St. Cloud Municipal Band Holiday Concert at the Whitney Senior Center has been postponed until Thursday, December 22nd at 7:00 p.m.

If you have a weather announcement call our cancellations line at (320) 257-7191 and leave a message