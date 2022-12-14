Weather Announcements for Thursday, December 15, 2022
UNDATED (WJON News) -- We have some weather-related announcements for Thursday, December 15, 2022.
Schools 2-Hours Late:
-- St. Cloud Area School District - No Pre-School
-- Sauk Rapids-Rice -- No Pre-School
-- Sartell-St. Stephen - No Pre-School
-- Benton-Stearns Education programs - Pioneers, Voyagers, and New Frontiers
-- All Catholic Community Schools - No Pre-School
-- Prince of Peace Lutheran School in St. Cloud
-- Foley Public Schools
-- Princeton Public Schools - No Morning Pre-School - Tiger Club opens at 8:00 a.m.
Schools - E-Learning:
-- Royalton Public Schools - No in-person learning
Businesses:
-- St. Cloud Municipal Band Holiday Concert at the Whitney Senior Center has been postponed until Thursday, December 22nd at 7:00 p.m.
If you have a weather announcement call our cancellations line at (320) 257-7191 and leave a message