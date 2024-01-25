THE GREAT 80'S

There were a lot of great things about the 1980's. Some of the greatest movies were born, like Star Wars, ET, and Back To The Future. We also loved our Walkman playing out favorite mix tapes that we recorded on our cassette players, and you can't deny; we loved our big hair and stylish clothing. Here's a chance for you to relive your glory days, or take a step back in time and live them for the first time.

SHOW US YOUR 80'S RIDE!

Are you wanting to go back in time? How about taking a trip back to the days of big hair, exciting rock bands, and shoulder pads? Of course, I'm talking about the 1980s.

The Stearns History Museum is going to have a 1980's themed display this year and to celebrate they are also planning a 1980s Car Show on Thursday, May 30th, from 4 to 8 pm.. For the show to be successful, they are looking for people who have classic 1980s cars, trucks, and motorcycles to be in this super fun fantastic 1980's car show.

GET REGISTERED NOW!

Registration to be in the show is just $10 per vehicle entry, and registration is open to any car, truck, or motorcycle dated 1979-1989.

If you'd like to attend the event you'll be able to enjoy door prizes, music from the era, food, beer, and everyone is encouraged to dress in their favorite 80's clothing! Big hair is welcome.

If you'd like more information about the event and would like to register your vehicle, you can learn more by visiting or calling the Stearns History Museum, at 320.253.8424.

