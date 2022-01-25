We Are Only 8 Weeks Away from the Start of Spring in Minnesota

Thinking warm thoughts is the only way we are going to get through January's bitter cold. The good news is that the first month of the year, though extremely cold at times, has gone by relatively fast and spring really is just around the corner.

As of the time of writing this (January 25th at 6:20 am), there are only 8 more Mondays until the official start of Spring on March 20th.

Here's a few great things to look forward to in the Spring season in Minnesota:

Clock_630x420 loading...

Daylight Savings Time starts March 13th. We lose an hour of sleep "springing forward", but the sun staying up later is so worth it.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

No more bulky winter coats. This winter has been brutally cold, and I'm sick of having to layer up, and then haul around a bulky winter jacket everywhere I go.

Defocused young man, male in winter coat cleaning, shoveling driveway, street from snow in heavy snowing snowstorm, holding shovel, residential houses, snowflakes falling Getty Images/iStockphoto loading...

The shovel can get put away, at least for the most part. We are no stranger to a March blizzard in Minnesota, but at least those are usually a one-off thing and the contents of them usually melt away pretty quickly.

Photo by Steven Shircliff on Unsplash Photo by Steven Shircliff on Unsplash loading...

Golf comes back! This is what I get most excited for every year. Golf is my favorite season in Minnesota, and last year we were lucky enough for courses to open at the end of March. I'm hoping the same for this year.

Closeup of car tires in winter on the road covered with snow LeManna loading...

Driving is so much easier. I'm sick of driving on snow and ice-covered roads. I just want a completely cleared off road that I don't need to worry about being covered in ice, and the consequences that come with it.

Photo by Aaron Burden on Unsplash Photo by Aaron Burden on Unsplash loading...

The return of lake season. The day the dock goes back into the water is the day that all is right in the world. There's nothing better than time spent at the lake, and I know that can be done in the winter, but it just isn't the same.

What are you looking forward to this spring?

