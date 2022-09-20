Water Circus Coming to St. Cloud September 29th – October 2nd

Cirque Italia Silver: Water Circus is coming to thrill at dazzle at the Crossroads Mall in St. Cloud.

Under the grand, swirling White and Blue tent! Come watch amazing water acrobatics. Our original Water Circus show featuring aerial acrobatics and other circus acts combined with a dazzling 35000 gallon water display.

Cirque Italia was created by an Italian entrepreneur, Manuel Rebecchi. Starting with its creation in 2012, the Water Circus has advanced into one of the most innovative traveling shows to be staged in the United States. It has made a stop in St. Cloud before, pre-pandemic and was a huge hit.

Inspired by the element of water, the acts express versatility and fluidity through human movement while curtains of rain and fountain jets crisscross in time to each move. Laser lights and bubbles also add to the interdimensional effect.

This show is a limited run, only happening for four days at the end of September and early October, set up outside the mall in the Macy's/Target parking lot.

Thursday, Sept. 29th: 7:30PM

Friday, Sept. 30th: 7:30PM

Saturday, October 1st: 1:30PM; 4:30PM; 7:30PM

Sunday, October 2nd: 1:30PM; 4:30PM