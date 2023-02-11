Award-Winning Minnesota Chef Has Her Chicken Recipe Shared In New York Times

It's nice to stumble into Minnesota news, especially when you aren't necessarily expecting it. I will admit I am a little late to the party with a hearty Congratulations to Amy Thielen, cousin to the family who owns Thielen Meats in both Pierz and Little Falls. Amy, who is an award-winning author and an accomplished cook in her own right, has a new cookbook on the way and was just featured in the New York Times for one of her chicken recipes!

Amy shared the news almost two weeks ago on her Facebook page, where Eric Kim, who according to the New York Times website, is "a cooking writer for the Food section and NYT Cooking and a columnist for The New York Times Magazine."

Eric wrote that Amy's chicken was “the best he’s ever had”. That's quite the compliment!

On top of the recipe accolades that were recently heaped on Amy, she also has a cookbook called Company on the way soon, and the recipe that was featured in the New York Times can be found in the new book.

For those who may be unfamiliar with Amy Thielen, she is a James Beard award-winning author for her two previous cookbooks; The New Midwestern Table and Give a Girl a Knife. Amy was also the host of Heartland Table, which debuted in September 2013 on the cable television channel Food Network.

A big congrats to Amy on the recognition for her Crispy chicken-with-gin-and-sage recipe.

