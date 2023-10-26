Walz Orders Flags at Half-Staff Through Monday

ST. PAUL (WJON News) - Minnesota Governor Tim Walz has ordered all U.S. and state flags at government buildings to be flown at half-staff in honor of the victims of the shooting in Lewiston, Maine.

Governor Walz expressed his condolences in a statement:

Lewiston, Maine is a little smaller than Mankato, Minnesota. I can’t imagine the impact a mass shooting will have on that community. My office has offered Maine any resources they need, and Minnesotans offer our heartfelt condolences as Mainers grapple with our country’s latest violent, senseless tragedy.

Individuals and businesses are encouraged to do the same through sunset on Monday, October 30th.

