Let's be honest - when you think of Wal Mart, you probably think of lower prices, no cashiers, questionable clientel, and people wearing their pajamas to shop. It's like that funny meme that says "I hate it when Wal Mart doesn't have what I need. I have to go home, shower and then head to Target". I mean, it's just a joke, but it's not that far off from the truth.

Now, Wal Mart has announced that they are going to start paying their managers a much better wage. And it's the biggest pay increase in a full 10 years.

If you are looking for a job in retail management, this might be something to consider. Or, if you are already a manager at Walmart - bonus for you!

Walmart announced that they will be increasing their pay for managers on an average of 9%.

This pay increase is scheduled to be implemented by February 1st.

The thing that I did notice, according to this source is that if you are a manager that already makes around $170K, it doesn't look like you will be getting an increase. We know $170K is nothing to sneeze at, but if you were already making that kind of coin, there was probably a great reason for that. It might be the responsibility you have within the store, your market, cost of living in your city, etc. But I still feel as though those people should be getting some sort compensation increase too. Maybe not the 9% that everyone else is getting, but something.

Thinking about a manager job at Walmart? Might be a good time!

