Waite Park Residents Share Input, Ideas in Shaping City’s Future

WAITE PARK -- What will the future of Waite Park look like? That was the question a group of residents, business owners, city staff, and other community partners tried to answer over a three day event.

Mayor Rick Miller says the overall goal was to have various stakeholder groups, provide input and direction for Waite Park's future.

There was a whole bunch of topics surrounding education, transportation, recreation, and diversity. And the conversation wasn't just about what should it look like, but how can we get there.

Miller says Perme and Peterson Associates, the consultants hired by the city to lead this process, will review the data and identify the top priorities identified by the group.

He says this event isn't the end of their work, he says they want residents to continue to take a hands-on approach.

We asked people to join us for the event, but they couldn't make, but want to be involved. You didn't have to go to the event to get involved, we still invite anyone to get involved and we will have this information from the meeting on our websites in the future.

Miller says the information gathered will be broken down into subcategories. If there is a topic someone is passionate about, they are encouraged to step up and get others involved in the planning process.

He says with the feedback, the city hopes to create a comprehensive plan that is community driven and will guide city officials on future development.