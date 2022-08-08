Waite Park Police Looking for Missing Teenager

WAITE PARK -- Waite Park police are asking for your help as they look for a missing teenager.

Seventeen-year-old Romairo Lucas-Gomez was last seen on July 3rd at his home in Waite Park.

He was last seen wearing black pants and a red shirt. All of his personal belonging are also missing.

All efforts to find him so far have been unsuccessful. At this time police say there is no reason to believe that he is in danger.

Get our free mobile app

If you have information about his whereabouts contact investigator Josh Brown at 251-3281 or joshua.brown@co.waiteparkpd.mn.us.