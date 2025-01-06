Wait ‘Til Next Year? Minnesota Vikings 2025 Opponents Revealed

The Minnesota Vikings 31-9 loss to the Lions Sunday night may feel like the end of a great run, but the season isn't over yet! The Vikings will play against the Rams in Los Angeles Monday, January 13th in the Wild Card round of the NFL Playoffs.

While some things about the 2025 season are still up in the air (like game times and the minor detail of who will play quarterback for the Vikings), we do now know who the Vikings will play next year.

In addition to home and road games with the Green Bay Packers, Chicago Bears and Detroit Lions, the Vikings will play against the other second place teams from the AFC and NFC along with the NFC East teams and the AFC North division teams.

The Vikings will get home games against the Packers, Bears, Lions, Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Commanders, Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals and Atlanta Falcons.

Minnesota Vikings v Detroit Lions Getty Images loading...

Road games for the purple next season are set to include Green Bay, Detroit, Chicago, Cleveland, Dallas, Pittsburgh, Seattle, the Los Angeles Chargers and the New York Giants.

The Vikings' 14-3 record is their second-best in team history, trailing only the 15-1 1998 edition of the team that famously fell to the Atlanta Falcons in the NFC Championship game at the Metrodome.

Monday night's game against the Rams is slated for a 7 p.m. kickoff. Vikings football can be heard on AM 1240/FM 95.3 WJON.

