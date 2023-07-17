Volunteer Flower Arrangers Needed at Good Shepherd Community

SAUK RAPIDS (WJON News) - The Good Shepherd Community is celebrating its 60th anniversary with a series of special events all summer long. As a result, they’ve put out a call for volunteers to help the residents celebrate.

Volunteer Coordinator Janette Ditlefsen says help is needed Wednesday for floral arrangements.

The floral bouquet arrangement is our kickoff to the 60th-anniversary celebration. We have some flowers coming in provided by Sunny Mary Meadow. (Our residents) are going to make their own arrangements. They're going to be florists for a day. And the fun part is volunteers are there to assist them. So how more joyful could a volunteer event be than sitting with these lovely people arranging flowers that they get to keep?

If you’re interested in helping the residents arrange a bouquet, there’s a simple process to sign up.

Sign-up instructions can be found online at the Good Shepherd Community website. More information can be found by calling Janette at 320-258-8661 or email janetteditlefsen@gsc-mn.org.

