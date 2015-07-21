Vikings Re-Work Adrian Peterson’s Contract

The Vikings re-worked running back Adrian Peterson's remaining 3 years on his contract to add guaranteed money. ESPN is reporting the deal will almost insure that Peterson will stay in Minnesota. Peterson's deal, which runs through 2017 and was scheduled to pay him $12.75 million in 2015, previously had no guaranteed money in the final three years.

Peterson reported to both a voluntary mini-camp and a mandatory mini-camp in the past 2 months. Peterson is expected to arrive with the rest of the Viking in Mankato for training camp Saturday with the first practices scheduled for Sunday.