The Minnesota Vikings will visit the Chicago Bears on Monday night to open their 2025 season. The two teams' rivalry goes back to 1961- the first season in Vikings history.

FEELS LIKE THE FIRST TIME

In fact, the Vikings' first game as an NFL franchise was against the Bears. Minnesota upset the heavily favored Bears 37-13 at Metropolitan Stadium in Bloomington. Fran Tarkenton threw for 250 yards and four touchdowns in the win, while the Vikings defense intercepted four Chicago passes.

POSTSEASON

The Bears and Vikings have met only one time in the postseason. Chicago upset the Vikings 35-18 in 1995 after having lost to them twice during the regular season and despite the fact the game was held inside Minneapolis' Metrodome.

WEAR LONG UNDERWEAR

The Vikings and Bears unexpectedly met outdoors in 2010 after the Metrodome's roof collapsed. The teams played in heavy snow and below zero windchills in what turned out to be Brett Favre's last NFL game. The Bears won handily, 40-14.

HISTORY

The Vikings are 8-2 against the Bears since the 2020 season. Minnesota leads the all-time series 68-58-2.

Monday's game can be heard on WJON. Kickoff is set for 7:15 p.m., with pregame coverage beginning at 6 p.m..

