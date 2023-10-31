(VIDEO) – Watch a Shoplifter Stopped Cold!

In today’s episode of “Mess Around and Find Out”, we have a shoplifter’s escape blocked by a well-thrown bottle of pop.

I spent FAR too much time this afternoon trying to determine when or where this video was recorded to no avail. So, I can’t vouch for the authenticity, but I can vouch for the hilarity of the scene.

Judging only by the video, a shoplifter is making a break for the door and is being blocked by a security guard and a well-placed line of shopping carts. We all know this can’t last forever...

Until, sneaking into the scene from the right, an employee walks up holding a two-liter bottle of pop. In a throw that would make Kirk Cousins stand up and cheer, the employee clocks the shoplifter in the head, laying him out flat.

