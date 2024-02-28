Veterans Hiring Events Planned for March

UNDATED (WJON News) - A pair of hiring events targeted at veterans, service members, and their spouses are in the works for the next few weeks.

This Saturday, an event at the Northern Star Scouting Base Camp in St. Paul will allow military personnel and their spouses to connect with 60 employers who are looking to hire.

What to expect:

Saturday, March 2nd, 12:00 – 3:00 pm

Northern Star Scouting Base Camp – 6202 Bloomington Road, St. Paul

Come prepared with copies of your resume and dress to impress.

One-on-one interviews will be available.

Registration is required. Use this link to register.

March 14th, the Minnesota Wild Expo and Hiring Fair will take place at the Excel Energy Center.

Service members, veterans, spouses, and caregivers are invited for career and networking opportunities.

What to expect:

March 14th, 10:00 – 2:00 pm, Excel Energy Center

Meet with military-ready companies actively hiring for open positions locally and nationwide.

Get insider tips from hiring managers and recruiters.

Discover best practices for interviews and salary negotiations.

Registration is required. Use this link to register.

