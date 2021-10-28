In honor of Veterans Day, Costco has a special offer to show their appreciation for those who have served our country.

Veterans that choose to shop at the St. Cloud Costco Thursday, November 11th, 2021 without being a member would need to show Military ID at the Membership desk and then go ahead and shop. This special offer is going on from 10 am - 8:30 pm.

It's as simples as showing up, showing your military ID, and stocking up on your favorites.

Get our free mobile app

Veterans Day is a federal holiday in the United States observed annually on November 11, for honoring military veterans, who are people who have served in the United States Armed Forces. It coincides with other holidays around the world including Armistice Day and Remembrance Day which celebrate the anniversary of the end of World War I.

World War I – known at the time as “The Great War” - officially ended when the Treaty of Versailles was signed on June 28, 1919, in the Palace of Versailles outside the town of Versailles, France. However, fighting ceased seven months earlier when an armistice, or temporary cessation of hostilities, between the Allied nations and Germany went into effect on the eleventh hour of the eleventh day of the eleventh month. For that reason, November 11, 1918, is generally regarded as the end of “the war to end all wars.”

Thank you Veterans for your service to our country, and your commitment to keeping this country as safe as possible. It is appreciated more than you will ever know.

Mansion on the Market in St. Cloud Looks Like a Hallmark Movie Set

Take a Fall Walk Through Bob Cross Nature Preserve