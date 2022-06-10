Verso Paper Mill Remembrance Event Being Held in Sartell

SARTELL -- A special event is being held Saturday as part of Sartell Summerfest.

The Sartell Historical Society and Sartell Senior Connection are holding a Verso Paper Mill Remembrance at the Sartell Community Center.

This past Memorial Day marked the 10th anniversary of the explosion and fire that destroyed the paper mill.

Activities will include a video presentation, panel of former Paper Mill employees, artifacts and Trolley tours of the city.

The event will run from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. and all are welcome.