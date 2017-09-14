Valuable RB Injury Adds in Fantasy Football

Getty Images

I consider running backs to be currency in fantasy football. The more valuable and productive running backs you have the more currency you have. Finding valuable running backs on the waiver wire is a weekly challenge. The list of players I present to you below are players that would become valuable if an injury were to happen to the team's starter.

RB, Chris Ivory

Chris carried the ball 9 times for 42 yards playing behind rookie Leonard Fournette in week 1. The Jags are dedicated to the run this season as evidenced by Fournette's 26 carries. Fournette has an aggressive running style that leaves him vulnerable to injury. He's been nursing a foot injury that caused him to miss time both in college at LSU and in the preseason. Ivory is a quality player who would become an RB2 if Fournette were to miss any time.

RB, Mike Tolbert

The veteran Tolbert isn't a sexy pickup but if LeSean McCoy were to go down he'd pick up the large portion of the carries in Buffalo. He carried the ball 12 times and scored a touchdown in week one. McCoy has a history of injuries including leaving the game with an injury in week one before returning.

RB, Alvin Kamara

The rookie is 3rd on the depth chart behind both Mark Ingram and Adrian Peterson in New Orleans. Kamara saw action as a 3rd down back but also was involved in the running game. He fits what the Saints are doing better than the other backs and could carve out a bigger role as the season progresses. Kamara out-snapped both Ingram and Peterson in week 1 so he clearly has a role on this team.

RB, Donta Foreman

Foreman is a rookie big back who is listed 3rd on the depth chart in Houston but would take on a large if not lead back role with the Texans if Lamar Miller were to go down with an injury. Foreman is a 6'2 240 pound back who had a great preseason and could be a feature between-the-tackles RB2 if Miller went down. Alfred Blue is listed #2 on the depth chart but is an underwhelming option.