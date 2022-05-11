Valleyfair Preview This Weekend, Opening Weekend Later
If the warmer Summer-like weather is getting you in the mood for all of the Summer activities that Minnesota has to offer, including amusement parks, this will be good news!
Valleyfair's preview weekend is this weekend! If you have season passes you can go to Valleyfair this weekend ahead of their official opening weekend which is next weekend, May 20th.
Season pass holders can head to Valleyfair this weekend, Saturday and Sunday from 11-5pm Here is the criteria:
Do you have a 2022 Platinum, Gold, or Pre-K Pass? Then, be the first to twist and turn on Wild Thing or fly high on North Star during our Season Pass Preview Weekend! That's right, weekend. We've extended this special event to two days just for our Season Passholders!
Season pass holders can also bring a friend along. Plus, if you have kids ages 3-5 years old, they can come too! Just pre-register them here for a Free Pre-K pass.
The official opening will be later this month, actually next weekend to be exact.
The weekend of Friday, May 20 to Sunday, May 22, 2022, marks the return of all your favorite thrills! Discover your next adventure on one of eight thrilling coasters or learn to love thrills on one of Planet Snoopy's 16 kid rides. Whatever your thrill level, Valleyfair is where families come to play the Minnesota way!
If you are interested in Soak City - that will open Memorial Day weekend. Especially how we suddenly jumped from Winter right into Summer with the temperatures heating up this week, Soak City sounds like the perfect place to cool off with a day of fun!
