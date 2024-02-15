Valentine’s Day Snow Totals in Minnesota

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Some snow totals are coming in from the snow that fell in southern and central Minnesota on Valentine's Day.

The early reports are that many cities saw more snow than what was forecasted.

The National Weather Service says the southern Twin Cities metro area has some of the biggest totals:

Shakopee - 7.2 inches

Victoria - 7.2 inches

Norwood Young America - 7 inches

MSP - 6.9 inches

Chanhassen - 6.8 inches

Here in central Minnesota some of the higher early reports so far include:

Paynesville - 6.2 inches

Isanti - 6 inches

Eden Valley - 5.9 inches

Luxemburg - 5.9 inches

New London - 5.5 inches

Kimball - 5.3 inches

Maple Lake - 5 inches

Cold Spring - 4.5 inches

Waite Park - 2.5 inches

More snow totals will be added and updated throughout the morning, as more reports come in for observers across the region.

We are entering another quiet period with no significant weather for the next week.

Cooler Thursday and Friday before returning to mild temperatures in the 30s and low 40s this weekend.

