Valentine&#8217;s Day Snow Totals in Minnesota

Valentine’s Day Snow Totals in Minnesota

Getty Images/iStockphoto

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Some snow totals are coming in from the snow that fell in southern and central Minnesota on Valentine's Day.

The early reports are that many cities saw more snow than what was forecasted.

The National Weather Service says the southern Twin Cities metro area has some of the biggest totals:

Shakopee - 7.2 inches
Victoria - 7.2 inches
Norwood Young America - 7 inches
MSP - 6.9 inches
Chanhassen - 6.8 inches

Here in central Minnesota some of the higher early reports so far include:

Paynesville - 6.2 inches
Isanti - 6 inches
Eden Valley - 5.9 inches
Luxemburg - 5.9 inches
New London - 5.5 inches
Kimball - 5.3 inches
Maple Lake - 5 inches
Cold Spring - 4.5 inches
Waite Park - 2.5 inches

More snow totals will be added and updated throughout the morning, as more reports come in for observers across the region.

Get our free mobile app

We are entering another quiet period with no significant weather for the next week.

Cooler Thursday and Friday before returning to mild temperatures in the 30s and low 40s this weekend.

READ RELATED ARTICLES

Come With Us and Visit Clearwater, MN in Pictures

Categories: St. Cloud News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From 1390 Granite City Sports