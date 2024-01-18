We can't deny it, the cold weather is here. May as well embrace it! The good news is that here in Minnesota we don't miss a beat as seasons change. There are plenty of ways to spend time outside, even once the cold sets it.

One of the fun ways to enjoy Minnesota when winter approaches is ice skating. I grew up one block away from a skating rink with a warming house and I spent every minute of my free time that I could there. So I love to see that Minnesota made the final 20 for "USA Today 10Best" ice skating rinks in the country.

USA TODAYS #1 ICE RINK FROM THEIR 10BEST

Guidant John Rose Minnesota OVAL in Roseville was nominated by a panel of experts. Then the voting was open to the public. Your votes made this Minnesota rink #1 in the Country!!

There were some other impressive rinks that made the final 20 like the the rink at Rockefeller Center in New York City, NY or the Hotel Del Ice Rink in Coronado, CA. Those are impressive rinks! But c'mon, when it comes to ice skating Minnesota tops the list.

Thank goodness we didn't let an ice rink in Los Angeles (Holiday Ice Rink in Pershing Square) or Las Vegas (The Ice Rink at the Cosmopolitan) win over a Minnesota ice rink, right? Sure, those are fun novelties, but what do those cities know about ice skating?

Originally, a panel of experts narrowed the list to 20. Then it was up to the public's votes. The voting was on the USA Today's website and your votes have spoken! Guidant John Rose Minnesota OVAL in Roseville was voted THE BEST!

From the USA Today:

With 110,000 square feet of ice, the Guidant John Rose Minnesota OVAL in Roseville, Minnesota, is the largest outdoor refrigerated skating facility in North America. Featuring a 400-meter speedskating track surrounding an infield ice area, the rink offers a unique opportunity for a wide variety of on-ice activities including skating, hockey, and bandy.

Find Minnesota's indoor and outdoor rinks and their hours and locations HER E as they open for the new season.

Here is the full list of the 10Best from the USA Today.

