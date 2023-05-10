UPDATED: Wanted Man Barricades Himself Inside Waite Park Home

WAITE PARK (WJON News) - No one was injured after a stand-off Wednesday afternoon in Waite Park.

The Central Minnesota Violent Offender Task Force was alerted that 32-year-old Brent Bartholdi of Waite Park was in a home in the 100 block of 2 ½ Street North.



Bartholdi was wanted on felony warrants in Stearns, Wright, Hennepin, St. Louis, and Anoka counties and a Gross Misdemeanor warrant in Sherburne County.

Since Bartholdi had a history of fleeing police officers and was known to have weapons in the house, a no-knock warrant was issued, and the St. Cloud S.W.A.T. team responded to the home.

St. Cloud SWAT prepares to enter a home in Waite Park. Photo: Jeff Mcmahon - WJON St. Cloud SWAT prepares to enter a home in Waite Park. Photo: Jeff Mcmahon - WJON loading...

Bartholdi refused to come out and was found hiding in the home. Chemical munitions and a K-9 unit were used to apprehend Bartholdi, who suffered minor injuries. He was sent to St. Cloud Hospital and treated before being moved to the Stearns County Jail.

Central Minnesota Violent Offender Task Force was assisted by the St. Cloud S.W.A.T. team, St. Cloud Police Department, Waite Park Police Department, Stearns County Sheriff’s Department, Avon Police Department, Mayo Ambulance, and Waite Park Fire Department.

The Central Minnesota Violent Offender Task Force is comprised of investigators from St. Cloud, and Sartell Police Departments and deputies from Stearns, Benton, Sherburne, and Morrison Counties.

