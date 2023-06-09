Update: Wright County Man Charged in Deadly Arson Fire

CHISAGO COUNTY (WJON News) -- A Wright County man has been formally charged for allegedly pouring gas on two people while they slept and lighting them on fire.

The Chisago County Attorney's office says the incident happened on Sunday at about 3:30 a.m. in Fish Lake Township.

Emergency responders arrived on the scene to find the man and woman outside the home on the ground rolling in a blanket and screaming in pain.

There were flames and heavy smoke coming from the house.

The man told deputies he had been sleeping in bed with the woman when 34-year-old Dallas Evenstad had come into the bedroom and threw gas on him and set him on fire.

The male victim was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center where he later died.

The woman suffered extensive wounds to her legs and hands with second and third-degree burns. She also named Evenstad as the man who lit them on fire. The woman says he had previously threatened the adult daughter of the man who died.

Get our free mobile app

Evenstad is being charged with Second Degree Murder and First Degree Assault.

READ RELATED ARTICLES