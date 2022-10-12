UPDATE: Vehicle, Suspect Involved in Stop Sign Shooting Found

LITTLE FALLS (WJON News) - Authorities say the person involved in shooting a stop sign in Little Falls has been found.

The Morrison County Sheriff's Office says the vehicle, along with a person of interest was found Wednesday.

On Monday, the sheriff's office received a call a man was shooting at the stop sign at the intersection of 160th Avenue and Iris Road. A witness told authorities, the man was standing in front of his black four-door SUV shooting a black pistol at the stop sign.

The man then got back into the vehicle and drove toward Highway 10.

The Morrison County Sheriff's Office says the investigation is ongoing and no further information is available at this time.