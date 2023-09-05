Update: Sheriff Releases Name of Man Found in Roadway
ST. MICHAEL (WJON News) -- The Wright County Sheriff's Office has released the name of the man's body they found in the roadway in St. Michael.
They say 36-year-old Kyle Dixon of St. Michael was possibly walking on Ochoa Avenue Northeast when he was struck by a hit-and-run driver.
The sheriff is asking for anyone who might have surveillance video or may have been in the area between 9:00 p.m. and 11:00 p.m. Friday.
