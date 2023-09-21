UPDATE: Sartell Caribou Coffee Closed For Renovations – Re-Opening Date Set

I hope this message reaches you before you venture out to the Pinecone Road/Coborn's Caribou location this morning on your way to work or school: The location is temporarily closed for remodeling.

Don't say we didn't warn you!

The sign on the drive-through window says:

"We are remodeling! Our location will be temporarily closed starting September 11th. We apologize for any inconvenience we have caused and our Caribou team can't wait to see you again when we reopen."

The location does not have a re-opening date listed.

UPDATE: According to the Caribou app, the Sartell location will re-open on October 4th.

While the Sartell Coborn's may be the only location in Sartell itself, there are plenty of locations nearby. Sartellians can also grab a coffee in the area at Scooter's or Second Street Coffee House.

In addition, many commenters also suggested Korpi Coffee, which is technically in St. Cloud but it is near the Wal-Mart widely considered to be in Sartell. Korpi Coffee is located at 71 County Rd 120 Suite 400, St Cloud, MN 56303.

If you are specifically craving Caribou, there are five St. Cloud locations.

Division Street

2423 Division Street West

Crossroads

4135 West Division Street

Lunds/Byerly's

2510 West Division Street

Highway 23/Lincoln Av

310 Lincoln Ave

Coborns on Cooper

900 Cooper Ave South

Sauk Rapids has two Caribou Coffee locations.

Coborn's

110 1st Street South

Highway 15

880 18th St NW