Waite Park SUV Crash Interrupts Midday Traffic

WAITE PARK (WJON News) - A mid-day crash on Highway 23 in Waite Park interrupted traffic this afternoon.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a crash at the intersection of Highway 23 and 28th Avenue in Waite Park was reported just after 1:00 p.m. Wednesday.

Authorities say a Toyota Rav-4, driven by 84-year-old Bertil Johnson of Sun City Center, Florida, was going Eastbound on Highway 23, while a Nissan Juke driven by 29-year-old Orlando Bellorinn of St. Cloud was going Westbound.

The two vehicles crashed at the intersection of 28th Avenue.

Johnson and a passenger, 77-year-old Patricia Johnson of Sun City Center, Florida, were taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.