UPDATE: Press Bar Torn Down Following Large Fire [VIDEO,GALLERY]

ST. CLOUD -- A longtime St. Cloud business is being torn down following a large fire Monday morning.

Fire crews were called to the scene of the Press Bar and Parlor at 502 West St. Germain Street in downtown St. Cloud around 2:40 a.m.

St. Cloud Battalion Chief Jerry Raymond says it's believed the fire started somewhere in the basement and spread through the walls, attic and crawl spaces of the business, making it difficult for fire crews to extinguish.

By late morning, a large crowd of onlookers had gathered to watch excavating crews knock down the walls of the building to help firefighters gain access to remaining pockets of fire.

The Press Bar released a statement:

We would like to thank our St. Cloud Fire Department, St. Cloud Police department and all other first responders who assisted with the devastating fire that broke out at The Press Bar early this morning. We are thankful that no one was in the building at the time of the fire. We’ve gained many great employees, friends and memories there over the years. We appreciate your thoughts and prayers.

The building is a total loss. Raymond says they are continuing to work cautiously as to not damage adjacent businesses.

No one was hurt. The cause of the fire is still unknown.

The Press Bar is one of the most historic bars in St. Cloud, dating back to 1942.

