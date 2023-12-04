Update: Man Buried in Landslide Dies in Minnesota State Park

MANKATO (WJON News) -- A man died in a landslide at a Minnesota State Park.

The Blue Earth County Sheriff's Office says on Saturday just before 5:00 p.m. they got a call of a landslide at the Minneopa State Park Falls area and someone was trapped under the earth that had collapsed.

Emergency workers were able to locate the man trapped.

They found a 19-year-old man who died. The Sheriff's Office says the man has been identified as Jack Loso of Robbinsdale.

Loso was visiting the park with family members when the incident happened.

The incident remains under investigation. Officials have not said what they believed caused the landslide.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources says the trail to the base of Minneopa falls is closed until further notice. The falls are still visible from the upper viewing area.

The Blue Earth County Sheriff's Office was assisted by the Mankato Department of Public Safety Police and Fire Divisions, Minnesota State Patrol, South Bend Fire Department, and Lake Crystal.

